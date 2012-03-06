FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renault sees half of sales outside Europe in 2014
#Autos
March 6, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 6 years ago

Renault sees half of sales outside Europe in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 6 (Reuters) - French car maker Renault expects more than 47 percent of its sales to be outside Europe this year, rising to around half in 2014, sales director Jerome Stoll told Reuters at the Geneva Auto Show on Tuesday.

“In 2014, we will be doing half our sales outside Europe,” the executive said.

Renault still expects overall sales to rise this year despite a 3-4 percent drop in the European market, thanks to emerging economies such as Brazil, Russia and India, Stoll said.

“It’s true that the start of the year is lower in Europe than we thought,” Stoll said. “I‘m still waiting a little bit to see if that means we have to revise our market targets for the year.” (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Leila Abboud)

