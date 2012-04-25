FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RENAULT Q1 sales drop 8.6 pct on weaker Europe
April 25, 2012 / 4:05 PM / 5 years ago

RENAULT Q1 sales drop 8.6 pct on weaker Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 25 (Reuters) - Renault, France’s second-biggest car maker, recorded an 8.6 percent drop in first-quarter sales as Europe’s debt crisis weighed on demand, but reiterated its 2012 targets.

The maker of Clio small cars and Dacia Duster no-frills SUVs on Wednesday said revenue declined to 9.535 billion euros ($12.57 billion) from 10.43 billion euros in the year-earlier quarter.

Sales volumes fell 7.9 percent to 638,498 units due to a very unfavorable market in Europe, Renault said.

The company confirmed its full year objective of generating a positive automotive operational free cash flow in 2012, with a ratio of capital expenditures and R&D below 9% of Group revenues. ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)

