10 months ago
France's Renault to recall some of its top-selling Kwid cars in India
October 12, 2016 / 11:20 AM / 10 months ago

France's Renault to recall some of its top-selling Kwid cars in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault SA will recall some of its top-selling, entry-level cars in India, called Kwid, to inspect the fuel system, the company's local arm said on Wednesday.

Renault India will recall select units of the 0.8-litre variant of the Kwid produced up to May 18, 2016. The company did not immediately say how many cars would be affected.

"As a proactive measure, a fuel hose clip will be added to these select cars along with the evaluation of overall functionality of the fuel system to mitigate any potential disruption of fuel supply," Renault India said in a statement. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

