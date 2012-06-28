Renault to cut 300 jobs at Flins plant near Paris

PARIS, June 28 (Reuters) - French car maker Renault said it plans to cut 300 jobs at its Flins plant near Paris over the next two years, confirming a media report.

The job cuts will be achieved through early retirement and voluntary departures without any compulsory redundancies, spokeswoman Raluca Barb said on Thursday.

Flins assembles the Renault Clio subcompact and is gearing up for production of the model’s successor as well as the Zoe electric car due to be launched later this year. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)