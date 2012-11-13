UPDATE 1-Renault offers factory pledge for French wage deal

* Renault proposes combining back-office activities

* Renault proposes worker mobility (Adds detail, background)

PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - French automaker Renault said it has offered unions a commitment to avoid domestic plant closures in return for a new deal on pay and working conditions.

At a meeting with unions on Tuesday, Renault proposed setting up two regional production centres to pool back-office activities and discussed greater staff mobility, it said.

“Management said that in the event of a global agreement on the entirety of the measures proposed ... it could commit to no plant closures in France, despite the fact that no real growth is forecast (through 2016),” Renault said in a statement.

Faced with a sustained slump in the European car market, automakers are preparing to slash production capacity and reduce fixed costs at surviving plants. Renault, whose main shareholder is the French government with a 15 percent stake, has so far resisted domestic closures.

The company said in September it was seeking a new nationwide labour deal with French unions to cut costs and align production costs with cheaper sites elsewhere in Europe including Renault’s plant in Palencia, Spain, and Japanese affiliate Nissan’s Sunderland factory in England.

Renault said having more than 10 manufacturing sites in France was a handicap in terms of fixed costs and proposed setting up “west” and “northeast” production centres to group activities such as human resources, accounting and general management.

This would lead to “economies of scale through the creation of shared departments”, Renault said, without providing further details.

Renault also proposed more flexibility in terms of workers switching sites temporarily to match fluctuations in production.

This would “serve to limit the use of short-time work and avoid redundancies”, Renault added.

The carmaker plans a further meeting with unions on Nov. 29. (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by James Regan and Christian Plumb)