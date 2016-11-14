FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Renault unions order stoppages over labour deal proposals
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
November 14, 2016 / 6:25 PM / 9 months ago

Renault unions order stoppages over labour deal proposals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Unions at Renault have called for protests and work stoppages on Tuesday at the French carmaker's Flins plant west of Paris as they resist demands for greater working time flexibility.

The CGT, CFT and FO unions are all backing the stoppages, labour representatives told Reuters, as they negotiate a new three-year competitiveness deal with management to replace a previous one struck in 2013.

The unions are against proposals to allow factory managers to order compulsory overtime for workers at shorter notice, and to push back overtime payments to the end of the year.

In return for pledges to maintain domestic production and invest 720 million euros ($774 million) in plants and training, management also wants backing for plans to raise productivity to 90 vehicles per worker per year from 64 currently.

Under the proposals, the carmaker also wants to halve the number of temporary workers employed in Renault's French plants by 2019 from 8,000 now.

$1 = 0.9305 euros Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; writing by Laurence Frost; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.