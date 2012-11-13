FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renault offers factory pledge for French wage deal
November 13, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 5 years ago

Renault offers factory pledge for French wage deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - French automaker Renault has offered unions a commitment to avoid domestic plant closures in return for a new deal on pay and conditions, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

“In the framework of a global agreement on all proposed measures, management would be ready to give undertakings not to close any French factories,” the spokeswoman said after a meeting with unions.

The commitment to avoid closures was offered “in spite of a European market that is unlikely to see any real growth during the current strategic plan running until 2016”, she said.

The company said in September it was seeking a new nationwide labour deal with French unions to cut costs and align domestic productivity with Renault and Nissan plants in the UK and Spain. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
