PARIS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Renault said Chief Operating Officer Carlos Tavares will leave the company to “pursue other personal projects”.

Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn will temporarily carry out his duties, Renault said in a statement on Thursday.

“In order to reinforce Renault’s industrial and commercial performances, an adaptation of the management’s organisation will soon be decided and announced,” Renault added. (Reporting by James Regan)