Renault names COO successors
September 9, 2013

Renault names COO successors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Renault named Thierry Bollore chief competitive officer and Jerome Stoll chief performance officer on Monday to replace Chief Operating Officer Carlos Tavares, who stepped down abruptly last month.

The creation of the two posts was announced last week. The executives will report to Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn.

“The aim is threefold: to accelerate and expand our ongoing progress, to ensure performance at group level and to give the regions more responsibility,” Ghosn said in a statement, referring to the changes in management structure. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)

