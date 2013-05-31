FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Renault exploring cooperation with Mitsubishi - report
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
May 31, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Renault exploring cooperation with Mitsubishi - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - Renault is exploring a possible cooperation deal with Japanese car maker Mitsubishi , which already has an alliance with the French company’s partner Nissan, daily Le Figaro reported.

“Nissan is already cooperating with Mitsubishi. Renault is looking for opportunities, but hasn’t yet decided for the moment,” a person familiar with the situation told the paper. “It could be the same type of project as the cooperation with Mercedes.”

Renault, which controls 43.4 percent of Nissan, has struck partnership deals with Germany’s Daimler - owner of the Mercedes brand - and Russian car maker Avtovaz on a number of projects.

Renault and Mercedes have a partnership to develop future Twingo and Smart cars, commercial vehicles as well as engines.

Renault was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Elena Berton; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.