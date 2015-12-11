FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Renault-Nissan strikes deal to end French power struggle - sources
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 11, 2015 / 3:12 PM / 2 years ago

Renault-Nissan strikes deal to end French power struggle - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Renault and Japanese affiliate Nissan struck a deal with France to end an eight-month dispute over the state’s increased influence on their carmaking alliance, sources with knowledge of the matter said following a Renault board meeting on Friday.

A pair of agreements, drawn up ahead of the five-hour board meeting, will cap France’s vote on non-strategic shareholder resolutions at Renault, while offering other guarantees to Nissan against interference in its management, sources told Reuters earlier. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.