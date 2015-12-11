Renault-Nissan strikes deal to end French power struggle - sources

PARIS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Renault and Japanese affiliate Nissan struck a deal with France to end an eight-month dispute over the state’s increased influence on their carmaking alliance, sources with knowledge of the matter said following a Renault board meeting on Friday.

A pair of agreements, drawn up ahead of the five-hour board meeting, will cap France’s vote on non-strategic shareholder resolutions at Renault, while offering other guarantees to Nissan against interference in its management, sources told Reuters earlier. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Mark Potter)