Renault-Nissan, Russian Technologies in AvtoVAZ deal

PARIS, May 3 (Reuters) - The Renault-Nissan alliance and state corporation Russian Technologies have agreed to create a joint venture that will own 74.5 percent of Russia’s largest car maker, AvtoVAZ.

Renault-Nissan plans to invest about $750 million in the deal, giving the Franco-Japanese car group a 67 percent stake in the joint venture by mid-2014.

This will include about $300 million from Renault and the remainder from Nissan. Renault already purchased 25 percent of AvtoVAZ in 2008.

The transaction is expected to be completed by 2014, the companies said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)