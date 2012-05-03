FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Renault-Nissan, Russian Technologies in AvtoVAZ deal
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
May 3, 2012 / 7:41 AM / 5 years ago

Renault-Nissan, Russian Technologies in AvtoVAZ deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 3 (Reuters) - The Renault-Nissan alliance and state corporation Russian Technologies have agreed to create a joint venture that will own 74.5 percent of Russia’s largest car maker, AvtoVAZ.

Renault-Nissan plans to invest about $750 million in the deal, giving the Franco-Japanese car group a 67 percent stake in the joint venture by mid-2014.

This will include about $300 million from Renault and the remainder from Nissan. Renault already purchased 25 percent of AvtoVAZ in 2008.

The transaction is expected to be completed by 2014, the companies said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.