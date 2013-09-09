FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renault-Nissan CEO sees global car market up 1.5 pct in 2013
September 9, 2013 / 6:39 PM / 4 years ago

Renault-Nissan CEO sees global car market up 1.5 pct in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The head of Renault and Nissan Motor, Carlos Ghosn, told Les Echos newspaper he expects the global auto market to grow 1.5 percent this year, accelerating to around 3 percent next year, helped by all markets except Japan.

Europe should “see the end of the tunnel next year”, Ghosn was quoted as saying, adding that vehicle sales in the region should be flat to 1 percent higher than in 2013.

The chief executive said vehicle sales at Renault would grow overall, boosted by demand in India, Brazil and Russia.

Ghosn added that falling exchange rates in emerging markets would have a slight negative impact on Renault’s results but would not lead the company to change its targets.

