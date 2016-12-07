Renault-Nissan names Philippe Brunet as new powertrain chief

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Renault-Nissan alliance on Wednesday named Renault veteran Philippe Brunet to replace the top executive in charge of engines and transmissions.

Brunet will take over as global head of powertrain and electric vehicle engineering from Alain Raposo, who is stepping aside on Jan 1st, an alliance spokeswoman said, confirming a Reuters report on Tuesday.

Raposo will take up a new post as Alliance Powertrain Fellow and remain "part of a strong team", the spokeswoman said.