BOCHUM, Germany, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Carlos Ghosn, chief executive of both French carmaker Renault and its Japanese ally Nissan, does not expect any sales growth in Europe over the next three to four years.

Speaking on Tuesday at an industry congress in Bochum, Ghosn said he did expect overall growth, however, thanks to higher demand in the United States and China. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz)