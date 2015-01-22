FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2015 / 6:35 PM / in 3 years

Renault CEO lifts European car market forecast after ECB plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Renault Nissan Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn upgraded his European car market growth forecast on Thursday after the European Central Bank unveiled a bond purchase programme to boost the continent’s flagging economy.

Ghosn told participants at the Davos World Economic Forum that he now expects Europe’s car market to grow by at least 2 percent in 2015, against 1-2 percent previously, according to a company spokeswoman.

The European Central Bank on Thursday launched a government bond-buying programme that will pump hundreds of billions in new money into the euro zone. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)

