Renault calls board meeting amid French power struggle - sources
November 3, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

Renault calls board meeting amid French power struggle - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Renault has called an extraordinary board meeting to discuss a mounting power struggle with the French government over the future of its alliance with Nissan, government and company sources said on Tuesday.

The French carmaker’s board will meet within days, the sources said, amid an increasingly overt conflict between Renault-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn and Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron, triggered by the government’s surprise move in April to raise its Renault stake and secure double voting rights.

Spokespeople for Renault did not immediately return calls and messages seeking comment. (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; editing by Adrian Croft)

