FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nissan has no plans to issue new shares - spokesman
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 1, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

Nissan has no plans to issue new shares - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Nissan is not planning to issue new stock, a spokesman for the Japanese carmaker said on Tuesday, denying a report by Japan’s Nikkei.

“Nissan has no plans to issue more shares,” the company spokesman said, adding that the Japanese carmaker had “nothing more to announce” regarding the outcome of a board meeting the previous day.

Following the board meeting, Nikkei had reported that Nissan was open to issuing new shares to “water down” Renault’s 43.4 percent stake in Nissan and restoring its own voting rights in the French carmaker.

The French government raised its stake in Renault in April to secure double voting rights in the carmaker, sparking a public struggle with Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn, who heads both carmakers, for control of the alliance. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.