Renault board agrees to further talks in French standoff
November 6, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

Renault board agrees to further talks in French standoff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - An emergency Renault board meeting failed on Friday to resolve an escalating power struggle with the French state over the carmaker’s alliance with Nissan but agreed to back further talks to try to resolve the standoff, sources said.

Renault called the extraordinary board meeting amid an increasingly open conflict between Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn and Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron, triggered by the government’s surprise move in April to raise its Renault stake and secure double voting rights.

A Renault spokeswoman declined to comment on the meeting or its outcome. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by David Clarke)

