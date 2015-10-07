FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Renault-Nissan discussing change in alliance structure to counter French control -paper
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 7, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

Renault-Nissan discussing change in alliance structure to counter French control -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co have entered discussions to reorganise their capital alliance structure in a bid to water down Paris’s control of the French automaker, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

The paper said a plan being floated was for Renault to lower its stake in Nissan below 40 percent from the current 43.4 percent - a move that would, under French law, allow the Japanese partner’s stake in Renault to carry voting rights. The Nikkei did not say where it obtained the information.

A source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday that Renault was planning to hold a board meeting to discuss its alliance with Nissan.

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.