France oppposed to recalibration of Renault-Nissan tie-up-Macron
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 27, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

France oppposed to recalibration of Renault-Nissan tie-up-Macron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The French government is opposed to any recalibration of the shareholder alliance between carmaker Renault and its Japanese partner Nissan , Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

His comment followed a Reuters story that said Nissan Motor had drawn up proposals to exit Renault control by purchasing a larger stake in its French parent.

“We want to maintain the balance of this alliance,” he told reporters, repeating his pledge to reduce the government’s stake to 15 percent.

“The alliance must not be destabilised by changes, adjustments or governance changes that could also lead to conflicts of interest,” he said. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Writing by Andrew Callus; editing by Michel Rose)

