UPDATE 1-France ready to return to 15 pct Renault stake -Macron

(Adds Macron comments)

PARIS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The French state is ready to reduce its stake in carmaker Renault back to 15 percent and wants the governance structure in its alliance with Japan’s Nissan to remain unchanged, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

Macron’s comments come after French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Sunday that the government did not want a merger between the two carmakers.

“I’ve always said since the beginning I‘m in favour of preserving the governance the way it was established in 2002,” Macron said in an interview on Europe 1 radio.

Reuters reported last week that Macron had been pressuring alliance head Carlos Ghosn to undertake a full Renault-Nissan merger on the French government’s terms.

Renault held an emergency board session on Friday amid an increasingly open conflict between Ghosn and Macron. The dispute was triggered in April this year by the government’s surprise move to raise its Renault stake to 19.7 percent and secure double voting rights.

Nissan has responded by drawing up proposals to end Renault’s control by acquiring a bigger stake in the French company, Reuters reported in October.

Renault owns a 43.4 percent controlling stake in Nissan, which holds a non-voting 15 percent stake in Renault.

“We will return to 15 percent” once it can be done whilst preserving the interests of taxpayers, Macron told Europe 1 radio on Tuesday. “We won’t lose money on this transaction. We’re not far from being able to do it.”

The minister said the Renault-Nissan alliance functioned “very well” and that it had been necessary to reinforce it.

He added that the state had confidence in Ghosn in his role of chief executive of both carmakers. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)