CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Renault-Nissan 2013 sales rise 2.1 pct to record
February 7, 2014 / 8:52 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Renault-Nissan 2013 sales rise 2.1 pct to record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Company corrects sales total to 8,264,821 vehicles from 8,266,098 in second paragraph)

PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - French automaker Renault and Japanese affiliate Nissan said combined vehicle sales rose 2.1 percent last year to a new record for their 15-year-old carmaking alliance.

The global deliveries total, which includes Russian subsidiary AvtoVAZ, came to 8.26 million vehicles in 2013, the Renault-Nissan alliance said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)

