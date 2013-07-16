FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Renault-Nissan to launch low-cost cars in 2015; see 3.5 bln euro savings
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
July 16, 2013 / 10:57 AM / in 4 years

Renault-Nissan to launch low-cost cars in 2015; see 3.5 bln euro savings

Anupama Chandrasekaran

2 Min Read

CHENNAI, India, July 16 (Reuters) - Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co Ltd expect to launch low-cost cars from a joint manufacturing platform in 2015, an alliance executive said on Tuesday.

Christian Mardrus, alliance managing director for logistics, did not give any details on the cars, but said the two companies expect to achieve joint savings of 3.5 billion euros ($4.57 billion) in 2015 as they pool more of their operations.

Renault and Nissan had previously set a joint savings goal of 4 billion euros in 2016.

“We have more and more convergence in our products. In 2015 when we launch the first low-cost car, we will definitely do more than 3 billion euros in cost savings,” Mardrus said during a visit by senior Renault-Nissan executives to Chennai, where the alliance has a manufacturing plant.

Nissan on Monday announced it would manufacture cars from its revived Datsun brand at the Chennai plant, and sell them for less than 400,000 rupee ($6,700) in India from next year.

The car is the first of several Datsun models that will be launched in 2014 in Indonesia, Russia and South Africa.

$1 = 0.7664 euros $1 = 59.8550 Indian rupees Writing by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.