FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Renault-Nissan alliance raises savings goal
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 30, 2014 / 4:56 PM / 4 years ago

Renault-Nissan alliance raises savings goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Renault-Nissan alliance announced plans on Thursday to accelerate integration between the carmakers, increasing targeted savings from shared technology and resources.

Cooperation between Renault and 43.4 percent-owned Nissan will save at least 4.3 billion euros ($5.8 billion) in 2016, the companies said in a statement.

That compares with a previous target of 4 billion euros pledged for the same year in 2012, when alliance savings came to 2.7 billion.

Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn also appointed executives to lead efforts to converge manufacturing, research and development and human resources between the alliance partners, according to the statement. ($1 = 0.7373 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.