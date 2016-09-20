FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renault-Nissan says buys French software development company Sylpheo
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 20, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

Renault-Nissan says buys French software development company Sylpheo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Renault-Nissan Alliance said on Tuesday it had acquired the French software development company Sylpheo as part of a plan to boost expansion of its connected vehicle services.

Renault-Nissan plans to launch more than 10 vehicles with autonomous drive technology by 2020.

"Sylpheo's team of 40 engineers and consultants will bring software development and cloud engineering expertise to the organization," said Ogi Redzic, Renault-Nissan's senior vice president of connected vehicles and mobility Services.

Renault-Nissan also said it had launched a recruitment campaign to hire 300 technology experts in the field. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by Richard Lough)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
