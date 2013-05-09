FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fire hits Renault-Nissan parts warehouse in India
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2013 / 6:26 PM / 4 years ago

Fire hits Renault-Nissan parts warehouse in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - A warehouse supplying parts to Nissan Motor Co Ltd’s and Renault SA’s factory in India was almost destroyed by fire on Thursday, a Nissan spokeswoman said, possibly affecting production at the 400,000-car-per-year plant.

The warehouse, operated by third-party supplier Yusen Logistics Co, stored spare parts and accessories used in the factory outside Chennai on India’s south-east coast.

Nissan was unable to provide details on any possible impact on production as the Japanese carmaker was awaiting further details on the fire damage, a spokeswoman said.

“We are working closely with emergency services to bring the situation under control and all staff remain safe,” the spokeswoman told Reuters.

The alliance factory builds models for India’s domestic car market and for export at the plant.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.