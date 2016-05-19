FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renault should change exec pay packages, French ethics body says
May 19, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

Renault should change exec pay packages, French ethics body says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 19 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault should make significant changes to its top executives’ pay packages, a private corporate ethics body set up by the country’s main employers’ groups said on Thursday.

“The High Committee considers that the spirit of the AFEP-MEDEF guidelines and the principles of shareholder democracy impose that the board ... introduce significant changes to remuneration terms,” the HCGE said in a statement.

The authority weighed in after Renault’s board decided to maintain chief executive Carlos Ghosn’s 7.2 million euro ($8 million) payout for 2015 despite the non-binding vote against it by a majority of shareholders.

$1 = 0.8927 euros Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Andrew Callus

