Renault should change exec pay packages, French ethics body says

PARIS, May 19 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault should make significant changes to its top executives’ pay packages, a private corporate ethics body set up by the country’s main employers’ groups said on Thursday.

“The High Committee considers that the spirit of the AFEP-MEDEF guidelines and the principles of shareholder democracy impose that the board ... introduce significant changes to remuneration terms,” the HCGE said in a statement.

The authority weighed in after Renault’s board decided to maintain chief executive Carlos Ghosn’s 7.2 million euro ($8 million) payout for 2015 despite the non-binding vote against it by a majority of shareholders.