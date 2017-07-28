FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Renault hits record sales and profit on Lada, Nissan contribution
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Booming cyber security job market boon for hackers
Cyber Risk
Booming cyber security job market boon for hackers
Digital currency start-ups shrug off SEC warning on fund raising
Future of Money
Digital currency start-ups shrug off SEC warning on fund raising
Scaramucci lashes colleagues in obscene rant
The Trump Administration
Scaramucci lashes colleagues in obscene rant
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 28, 2017 / 5:39 AM / an hour ago

Renault hits record sales and profit on Lada, Nissan contribution

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Workers check a car at Renault's assembly plant in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 1, 2016.Darley Shen/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) said first-half sales and profit rose to a new record, buoyed by the consolidation of Lada maker AvtoVAZ and a bigger contribution from affiliate Nissan.

Operating profit jumped 18 percent to 1.82 billion euros ($2.13 billion), Renault said on Friday, in step with the increase in revenue to 29.5 billion - boosted by the inclusion of its Russian subsidiary's numbers since the start of 2017.

Renault's group operating profit margin edged up to 6.2 percent from 6.1 percent, with core auto division profitability also rising 0.1 points to 4.8 percent.

Net income surged 58 percent to 2.38 billion euros, helped by 1.29 billion euros in profit from Renault's 43.4 percent Nissan stake - up 72 percent on last year's contribution.

Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.