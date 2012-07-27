Renault keeps cash goal after first-half profit decline

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - Renault said Europe’s auto-market slump hit first-half profit and burned operating cash, but stuck to its full-year goal of positive cash flow at the core car-making division.

Net income fell to 786 million euros ($967 million) from 1.25 billion in the year-earlier period, as revenue slid 0.8 percent to 20.94 billion euros, the French automaker said in a statement on Friday.

“In a difficult and uncertain environment, Renault remains on track to meet its 2012 objective,” Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said in the statement. ($1 = 0.8130 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Christian Plumb)