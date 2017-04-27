FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renault sales rise on new models, Lada consolidation
April 27, 2017 / 4:01 PM / 4 months ago

Renault sales rise on new models, Lada consolidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - Renault said on Thursday its first-quarter revenue rose more than a quarter as the French carmaker launched new models and production deals, and began consolidating Lada sales by Russian affiliate Avtovaz.

Revenue increased to 13.13 billion euros ($14.27 billion) in January-March from 10.49 billion a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

The French manufacturer reiterated 2017 goals including an increase to operating profit and revenue at constant exchange rates. It also lifted its global auto-market growth forecast for the year to 1.5-2.5 percent, from 1.5-2 percent previously.

$1 = 0.9200 euros Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Tim Hepher

