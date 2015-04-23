Renault revenue rises 13.7 percent on European upturn

PARIS, April 23 (Reuters) - Renault said first-quarter revenue rose 13.7 percent as Europe’s auto-market upturn more than made up for collapsing Russian sales and a prolonged emerging-market slump elsewhere.

Sales increased to 9.39 billion euros ($10.14 billion) in January-March from 8.26 billion a year earlier, the French carmaker said in a statement on Thursday, raising its European market forecast.

Renault credited recent models including the Clio subcompact and Captur mini-SUV for a 9.9 percent gain in European registrations that outpaced the broader market.

The carmaker, which last month predicted a European market expansion of more than 2 percent this year, said it now expects demand growth to top 5 percent.