April 23, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 2 years ago

Renault revenue rises 13.7 percent on European upturn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 23 (Reuters) - Renault said first-quarter revenue rose 13.7 percent as Europe’s auto-market upturn more than made up for collapsing Russian sales and a prolonged emerging-market slump elsewhere.

Sales increased to 9.39 billion euros ($10.14 billion) in January-March from 8.26 billion a year earlier, the French carmaker said in a statement on Thursday, raising its European market forecast.

Renault credited recent models including the Clio subcompact and Captur mini-SUV for a 9.9 percent gain in European registrations that outpaced the broader market.

The carmaker, which last month predicted a European market expansion of more than 2 percent this year, said it now expects demand growth to top 5 percent.

$1 = 0.9262 euros Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
