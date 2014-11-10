FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renault targets 25,000 vehicles a year at Algerian plant
November 10, 2014 / 10:10 AM / 3 years ago

Renault targets 25,000 vehicles a year at Algerian plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault said on Monday it was targeting annual production capacity of 25,000 vehicles at a new plant in Oran, Algeria, and that it was considering increasing this to 75,000 vehicles.

Renault, which said it was Algeria’s biggest carmaker with a market share of more than 25 percent, owns 49 percent of the plant and has made an initial investment of 50 million euros ($62 million), it said in a statement following its inauguration. (1 US dollar = 0.8012 euro) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Brian Love)

