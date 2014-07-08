FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renault plans swift China production ramp-up
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 8, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

Renault plans swift China production ramp-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 8 (Reuters) - Renault said on Tuesday it planned to add more Chinese production capacity to its new joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group soon after manufacturing begins in 2016.

The French carmaker, which is currently building a first Chinese factory to produce up to 150,000 vehicles annually, aims to increase its capacity in the country as much as four times, Chief Financial Officer Dominique Thormann said.

“The plan, if we go through appropriate hurdles in the next few years, is to expand our capacity to potentially reach more than 500,000 or even 600,000 units,” Thormann told a conference in Paris. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by Jane Baird)

