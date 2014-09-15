FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renault plans to build Fluence electric car for Chinese brand
September 15, 2014

Renault plans to build Fluence electric car for Chinese brand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NANTES, France, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Renault plans to build its Fluence electric car in China and is discussing the proposal with Chinese authorities, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Monday.

With government approval, “Renault is ready to build the Fluence in China” for an unspecified Chinese brand, Ghosn told reporters at a test-drive event in Nantes, western France.

Renault and partner Dongfeng Motors won Chinese approval in December to begin production in a $1.3 billion joint venture under long-standing plans to introduce locally assembled Renault models to the world’s biggest auto market. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Geert De Clercq)

