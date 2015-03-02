FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Global car market to grow 2 pct in 2015 - Renault-Nissan CEO
March 2, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

Global car market to grow 2 pct in 2015 - Renault-Nissan CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, March 2 (Reuters) - The global car market is on course to achieve growth this year of 2 percent, Renault-Nissan Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn told Reuters on Monday, confirming an earlier estimate.

“I think for 2015, we said the market is going to be in a moderate growth - 2 percent,” Ghosn said in an interview on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

“We didn’t change our opinion: We have some good news, we have some bad news, but they all compensate each other so we are still on a trend of 2 percent,” he said referring to the company as a whole.

Even though growth in Asia is expected to help offset a sharp fall in Russia, that rate would mark a slowdown from 2014 when the global car market saw growth of about 3.5 percent. (Reporting by Eric Auchard and Leila Abboud; writing by Leigh Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
