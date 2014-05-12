Nissan to contribute 415 mln euros to Renault's Q1 net income

PARIS, May 12 (Reuters) - Renault said on Monday Nissan Motor Co will contribute 415 million euros ($571 million)to the French car maker’s net income in the first quarter of 2014.

Nissan said earlier on Monday that its net profit rose 4.8 percent year-on-year for the three months to March 2014 to 114.9 billion yen ($1.13 billion).

Renault, which owns 43.4 percent in Nissan, is to publish its earnings for the first half of the year on July 29.