Renault cost cuts lift profit despite sales, currency decline

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - Renault cost-cutting delivered a 25 percent increase in first-half operating profit, the French carmaker said on Tuesday, even as currency headwinds and mounting inventories hurt sales and cash flow.

Operating profit rose to 729 million euros (979.05 million US dollar) in the six months ended June 30, lifting the operating margin to 3.7 percent from 2.9 percent of sales, which fell 3 percent to 19.82 billion euros.

“We have seen a significant increase in group profitability,” Chief Financial Officer Dominique Thormann told reporters.

“The improvement to our margin stems from a very firm cost control.”

Net income, which had been blighted by a 511 million euro writedown on Renault’s Iran business a year earlier, rose to 801 million euros from 97 million.

The French carmaker increased its European market forecast for 2014, predicting a 3-4 percent expansion instead of the 2-3 percent previously forecast. (1 US dollar = 0.7446 euro) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)