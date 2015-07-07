FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Renault sales edge higher on European market rebound
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 7, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

Renault sales edge higher on European market rebound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 7 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault on Tuesday posted a 0.7 percent increase in first-half sales volumes, as a recovering European market helped offset slowing Chinese demand and a sales collapse in Russia and Latin America.

Renault’s global registrations rose to 1.386 million light vehicles in the six months ended June 30 from 1.367 million a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

European sales rose 9.3 percent. But the maker of Clio subcompacts and no-frills Duster SUVs halved its full-year global market growth forecast to 1 percent after first-half sales outside its home region tumbled 10.6 percent.

The trimmed outlook reflects “the slowdown in the Chinese market and the crisis in Latin America and in Russia”, Renault said. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.