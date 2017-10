SEOUL, June 27 (Reuters) - Renault plans to sell more than 50 percent of its vehicles outside Europe by next year, from the current 48 percent, chief operating officer Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday during a press conference in Seoul.

Renault has underperformed in a fragile European market, with its sales falling an annual 13 percent last month versus the market’s 8.7 percent fall, auto industry association ACEA said. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by John Mair)