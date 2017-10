SEOUL, July 2 (Reuters) - Renault Samsung Co Ltd' s sales during June (in vehicles): June 2012 June 2011 TOTAL SALES 12,512 24,212 OVERSEAS SALES 8,504 14,778 DOMESTIC SALES 4,008 9,434 Note: Unlisted Renault Samsung is the South Korean unit of French car maker Renault SA, which in 2000 took a majority stake in the former Samsung Group car making unit. (Reporting By Iktae Park)