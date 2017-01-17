FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Groupe Renault reports record sales, expects further growth
January 17, 2017 / 8:18 AM / 7 months ago

Groupe Renault reports record sales, expects further growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - French carmaker Groupe Renault reported record sales for 2016 thanks to growth in Europe and in overseas markets such as Iran, and it expected more progress this year.

Sales rose 13.3 percent last year and vehicles sold in 2016 topped 3.18 million vehicles - a sales record, it said.

"Our strategy of product range renewal and geographic expansion, under way for several years now, has proven to be successful. It enables the Groupe Renault to progress significantly in terms of volume and market share in every region," said Thierry Koskas, member of Renault's executive committee, in a statement.

Renault's figures painted a similar picture to that of rival PSA which last week also reported higher sales, with the lifting of international sanctions against Iran boosting PSA's sales there.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Richard Balmforth

