January 29, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 4 years ago

Renault sees French car market stable or slightly up in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - France’s Renault expects stable or slightly stronger performance on the French car market in January, group sales director Bernard Cambier said on Wednesday.

“We are going to see a stable market in January or even a very slightly increase,” Cambier told reporters.

Renault said earlier this month that its sales rose 3.1 percent in 2013 and pledged further growth this year after its low-cost cars helped the company defy a European slump and gain ground in Russia and emerging markets.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, writing by Maya Nikolaeva, editing by Brian Love

