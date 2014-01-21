FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renault sales buck Europe slump, gain in emerging markets
January 21, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 4 years ago

Renault sales buck Europe slump, gain in emerging markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Renault’s global sales rose 3.1 percent to 2.63 million vehicles in 2013, the French carmaker said on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in Russia and emerging markets.

The company, based in the Paris suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt, said deliveries rose a more modest 2.4 percent in Europe, increasing its share of a shrinking market for cars and light trucks.

Renault also posted a 10.7 percent sales increase in Russia and advances in other emerging markets, powered by new low-cost models for its budget Dacia brand. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)

