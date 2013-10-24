FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renault sales decline on currency headwinds
October 24, 2013 / 3:52 PM / 4 years ago

Renault sales decline on currency headwinds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault said third-quarter revenue fell 3.2 percent as negative currency effects more than offset increasing global sales volumes.

Revenue fell to 8 billion euros ($11.04 billion) in the three months ended Sept. 30 from 8.26 billion in the year-earlier period, Renault said in a statement on Thursday.

The carmaker reiterated its full-year goal of an increase in global sales volumes combined with a positive auto division operating margin and free cash flow. ($1 = 0.7245 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)

