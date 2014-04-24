FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renault sales gain cancelled by currency slide
April 24, 2014 / 3:56 PM / 3 years ago

Renault sales gain cancelled by currency slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - Renault said an emerging-market currency slide wiped out sales gains in the first quarter, when the French carmaker’s revenue fell 0.1 percent.

Revenue decreased to 8.257 billion euros ($11.41 billion) in January-March from 8.265 billion a year earlier, Renault said in a statement on Thursday, despite a 5.1 percent gain in vehicle deliveries.

The company reiterated its earnings goals but predicted “slightly declining” Russian and Brazilian markets in 2014. ($1 = 0.7236 Euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)

