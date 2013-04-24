FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renault quarterly sales tumble on weak Europe
April 24, 2013 / 4:12 PM / 4 years ago

Renault quarterly sales tumble on weak Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - Renault’s first-quarter revenue fell 11.8 percent, the French carmaker said on Wednesday, predicting a contraction in the European market at the higher end of its previous forecast.

Revenue for the first three months dropped to 8.27 billion euros ($10.7 billion) on a 4.7 percent fall in global deliveries to 608,455 vehicles, the company said in an emailed statement.

The French and European auto markets are expected to fall 5 percent, Renault also said a month after predicting a regional contraction of between 3 and 5 percent.

“Conditions in Europe were tougher than expected” in the quarter, Renault said.

The company nonetheless reiterated its goal of achieving a positive automotive operating margin and free cash flow for the full year. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Jane Baird)

