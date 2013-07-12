FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renault deliveries down 1.9 pct on weak Europe
July 12, 2013

Renault deliveries down 1.9 pct on weak Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault said its global vehicle sales fell 1.9 percent in the first half as Europe’s market slump more than offset gains elsewhere.

Renault’s group deliveries dropped to 1.3 million vehicles from 1.33 million a year earlier, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Renault also cut its French and global outlook, predicting an 8 percent contraction in its home market instead of the 5 percent decline previously forecast.

Global auto sales will gain 2 percent, it predicted, instead of the 3 percent gain it had forecast in April. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)

