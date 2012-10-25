FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peugeot aid must not distort market - Renault
#Autos
October 25, 2012 / 4:41 PM / in 5 years

Peugeot aid must not distort market - Renault

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Renault will pay “close attention” to planned French government aid for domestic rival PSA Peugeot Citroen, Chief Financial Officer Dominique Thormann said on Thursday.

Speaking after Peugeot won a 7 billion-euro ($9.1 billion) government loan guarantee for its struggling car-loans division, Thormann said Renault would seek to ensure that the aid package does not bring unfair advantages to its competitor.

“We will pay close attention to the form that it will take,” he told analysts and reporters on a conference call. “Once we understand the precise details of the scheme, our interest is (that) there would not be any distortion of competition.” ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)

