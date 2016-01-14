FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French fraud investigators search Renault sites - union official
January 14, 2016 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

French fraud investigators search Renault sites - union official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - French fraud investigators searched offices of French carmaker Renault last week, a union official said on Wednesday, speculating that it may have been linked to emissions.

“There were searches at several Renault sites by fraud investigators,” union official Florent Grimaldi told Reuters, confirming information first reported by Agence France Presse.

“Management has not confirmed that it is about NOx emissions, but given the sectors that were inspected we think that it could be linked,” he added.

Renault shares were down more than 20 percent by 11:31 GMT. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Michel Rose)

